WATCH | Abela quashes conspiracy theory that world leaders posed next to wax Trump figures

Prime Minister Robert Abela quashed a conspiracy theory regarding a series of photos showing world leaders posing with US President Donald Trump and his wife.

The photos in question were taken during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), as world leaders queued up to have a photo with the Trumps. But in many pointed out that in most photos, Donald and Melania Trump look eerily similar.

This prompted speculation locally and abroad, as many speculated that the photos were either edited, created with AI, or that the world leaders posed next to wax figures of the Trumps.

But on Friday afternoon, Abela put an end to the conspiracy theories. Questioned outside of PN HQ, Abela, as well as senior members of the PL chuckled when asked to comment on the rumours. Foreign Minister Ian Borg, who also posed next to the Trumps, seemingly took offence to the question, muttering, “Kemm qegħdin sew” and “unbelievable.”

Abela said that they did indeed take photos with Trump and his wife, adding that they also spoke briefly. According to Abela, Trump commented on Malta’s work in the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE).

But Abela spoke beyond the light-hearted wax conspiracy theory, warning that Malta shouldn’t be biased towards the US government. This was the latest in a number of statements that seemingly show how Malta is eager to be in Trump’s good books.

Abela had just called Trump "a catalyst for peace" when asked about Ian Borg's nomination of Trump to a Nobel Peace Prize.

Last September, Abela again parroted Trump’s stance on Ukraine. After saying that Ukraine cannot win its war without compromises earlier this year, Abela had a change of heart about the war around the same time that Trump changed his stance on the war with Russia.

On Friday, Abela warned against global isolationism and fragmentation, saying that this has led to the geopolitical situation we have today, as he urged “a tone of respect for European and world leaders.”