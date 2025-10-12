Borg wants to sign agreement with Abela to ensure new mass transport regardless of who is in power

PN leader Alex Borg said that he is ready to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Prime Minister to ensure that, regardless of who is in government, Malta gets a new mass transport system.

Borg was speaking in front of PN HQ ahead of the party’s fundraising marathon.

The PN leader mentioned MaltaToday’s survey on Sunday which showed that population growth is the major concern for Maltese, as Borg blamed the issue on an economic model introduced under former prime minister Joseph Muscat and current Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.

Borg said the model led to massive population growth without adequate investment in infrastructure, which has strained services such as healthcare. Referring to his visit to the emergency department, he described overcrowded conditions and long waiting times, adding that better hospital investment could have prevented the situation.

To address workforce challenges, Borg proposed conducting a labour market study to identify gaps across sectors and introducing targeted measures based on the findings.

For instance, he mentioned incentives to encourage Maltese people to enter sectors which are currently dominated by foreign workers.

Borg also stated that Labour’s 40,000-vote margin has disappeared, citing recent survey results.

Last week, MaltaToday’s survey showed that Labour leads the PN by just 8,000 votes. A new Times of Malta poll showed Labour leading the Nationalist Party by about 15,000-vote. Another survey by statistician Vincent Marmara estimated Labour’s lead at 25,000.

Borg said the overall trend indicates that the large gap between the two parties has closed.

Borg cautioned supporters against complacency and said the PN must show that it is prepared to govern responsibly.

On justice, he criticised PL politicians for undermining the judiciary and said the government had failed to deliver on its promise to build a new court in Gozo, a project the PN remains committed to.

Turning to Valletta, Borg said the capital is struggling to balance commercial activity with residential life.

He suggested a first-time buyers’ scheme to encourage people to purchase and restore vacant properties and called for tourism campaigns that highlight the city’s cultural heritage.