Libyan coastguard shoots at boat full of people in Maltese SAR, NGO reports

NGO Alarmphone states that it is in contact with the vessel in the Maltese SAR area

matthew_farrugia
12 October 2025, 3:30pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
(Photo: Alarmphone)
A boat carrying people inside Malta’s search-and-rescue (SAR) zone has been shot at by the Libyan coastguard.

On Sunday afternoon, NGO Alarmphone posted that it is in contact with the vessel in the Maltese SAR area. 

“This violent attack must be stopped immediately,” the NGO said referring to the shooting.

It called on EU authorities to intervene in the attack and make sure the people on the boat are rescued.

Alarmphone is an independent NGO that supports people crossing the Mediterranean Sea to the EU. The NGO has hotlines for people in the Mediterranean to make a distress call.

Throughout its 11 years since being founded, the NGO received some 8,000 distress signals from boats. 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
