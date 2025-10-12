Libyan coastguard shoots at boat full of people in Maltese SAR, NGO reports

🆘 in the #CentralMed ! We are in contact with a boat in the Maltese SAR zone and people report they are being shot at by the so-called Libyan Coastguard right now! This violent attack must stop immediately. EU authorities must intervene and ensure a rescue to a place of safety! pic.twitter.com/Yei0dRTEmw

“This violent attack must be stopped immediately,” the NGO said referring to the shooting.

It called on EU authorities to intervene in the attack and make sure the people on the boat are rescued.

READ ALSO | Malta provided migrant boat location to Libyan militia with human trafficking ties

Alarmphone is an independent NGO that supports people crossing the Mediterranean Sea to the EU. The NGO has hotlines for people in the Mediterranean to make a distress call.

Throughout its 11 years since being founded, the NGO received some 8,000 distress signals from boats.