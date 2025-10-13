PN collects record €508,225 in Alex Borg’s first fundraiser as leader

The Nationalist Party collected just over half-a-million euro in a fundraising marathon on Sunday, the first with Alex Borg at the helm.

The amount, €508,225, is the highest collected by the PN in one fundraising event for several years. Two fundraising marathons earlier this year—March and June—collected €283,780 and €329,882 respectively.

In 2024, the PN held six fundraising marathons with the highest amount, €336,841, collected in December.

At the end of the marathon Borg announced that 1% of the funds collected (€5,082) yesterday will be donated to two NGOs that work in the mental health sector.

“In my first fundraising marathon I would like to leave a mark by donating 1% of proceeds to two NGOs in the mental health sector,” Borg said.

The record sum comes on the back of three surveys published over the past week that gave the PN cause for hope as it cut the gap with the Labour Party despite still trailing.

The MaltaToday survey released last week gave the PL an 8,000-vote advantage. A survey published by statistician Vince Marmara gave the PL a 24,000-vote advantage, while a Times of Malta poll published yesterday gave Labour a 15,000-vote lead. In the 2022 general election the PL beat the PN with a 39,000-vote margin.

Borg was elected PN leader last month after beating Adrian Delia by a mere 44 votes. The leadership election was forced onto the party after Bernard Grech resigned on the back of dismal polling.

PN fund raising marathons

2024

8 December: €336,841

6 October: €301,039

23 June: €202,580

2 June: €303,670

28 April: €220,291

3 March: €271,600

2025

12 October: €508,225

1 June: €329,882

16 March: €283,780

