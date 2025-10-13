Project Green announces tender for garden, car park on former AUM site in Bormla

Project Green has announced the publication of an €11 million tender for the regeneration of a car park and the creation of a new public garden in Bormla.

The project is set to cover a total area of 3,200sq.m.

The project will transform the current open-air car park into a green space featuring soft landscaping, a loggia, a children’s playground, and outdoor fitness equipment.

Project Green said that the development addresses parking challenges in the area by creating a three-level underground car park. This will provide modern and accessible facilities, effectively freeing up the surface space for public use.

The land designated for this project was previously earmarked for a dormitory by the American University of Malta (AUM).

Project Green CEO, Joseph Cuschieri confirmed that works on the Bormla project are set to start in the first quarter of 2026. The start date is contingent upon the conclusion of all necessary preparatory and contractual processes.

Cuschieri also remarked that Project Green is currently implementing 17 projects across Malta and Gozo.