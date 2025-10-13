WATCH | Camilleri says Borg should have researched impact of four-day work week before pledge

Opposition leader Alex Borg should have studied the impact of having a four-day work week before making the proposals, Employment Minister Byron Camilleri said.

“When we discussing such proposals, we have to look at their effects, be them positive or negative,” Camilleri told MaltaToday. “I haven’t seen a well-studied proposal by the Opposition, just an idea that popped into someone’s head.”

Last week, Opposition leader Alex Borg said he wants to trial a four-day work week in certain departments within the public sector, saying it would then be rolled out across the private sector against incentives.

Questioned whether opposition to the proposals was being made by government minister simply because they were being made by the Nationalist leader, Camilleri shot down such suggestions, saying there is “no room for partisan politics” in the employment sector.

“You could have issues related to productivity, issues related to low-skill jobs. You might also need to bring in more foreign workers into the country to fill the gaps,” he said.

Camilleri said the government has never shied away from taking big decisions to improve the sector, citing reforms carried out by government.

“We are open to taking the big decisions. […] We need to make sure the impact of decisions on the employment sector and the economy, are well studied,” he said.

Camilleri concluded by saying if there is anyone with credibility on employment it’s the Labour Party, “who faces criticism of having created too much work in the country.”