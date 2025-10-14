WATCH | Camilleri: Concerns on overpopulation noted, but government already implementing measures

Employment Minister Byron Camilleri said that while he will take note of people’s concerns about overpopulation, government has already carried out reforms to address the issue.

“In the past year and a half, we have taken a number of important decisions. Be it on Y-plates, food couriers or temping agents, the measures have already left a positive and visible impact,” he said.

In a MaltaToday survey published on Sunday, concerns about the influx of foreigners continued to be a main concern, but is now framed in terms of population pressures. 22.3% of respondents cited overpopulation as their top concern.

Camilleri said recent studies have shown the population has stabilised, thanks to government decisions.

“In the past weeks we also saw the Malta Labour Migration Policy being implemented. We have taken decisions against the abuse of workers. If the rights of foreign workers are being infringed, every worker’s right are breached,” he said.

The minister said the labour migration policy has only started being implemented in recent weeks, and so for its effects to be felt, some time has to pass.

“The plan takes us to next year and the year after, and I feel it will address these concerns,” he said.

He concluded by saying it’s better for the country to have to deal with issues concerning overpopulation rather than unemployment.