WATCH | More than 300 delegates and ministers in Malta for Mediterranean Conference on Employment and Labour

Malta on Monday hosted the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) Conference on Employment and Labour, welcoming around 300 delegates and ministers from various countries.

The ministerial meeting focused on the future of work, skills development, and talent cultivation, with particular emphasis on youth, women, and the importance of research.

In his address, Minister for Employment Byron Camilleri said Malta was chosen to host the conference because it has become a model in the labour market.

“A model for how to create opportunities for everyone and how to implement policies and support systems that improve employment levels and the quality of life for workers,” Camilleri said. “Today, as we have succeeded in creating jobs, we are now focusing more on quality and rights. With an unemployment rate of 2.95%, Malta has the lowest in the European Union — including the lowest youth unemployment rate.”

Camilleri said the achievements that “Malta now takes for granted” form the foundation of its current success. He explained that the country can now discuss higher standards and workers’ rights because people have employment and a future in their homeland.

This, he added, is the result of sustained economic growth driven by government policies, which have made Malta’s economic expansion the strongest in the EU and significantly above the European average.

“Secondly, the wealth created by our economy has been reinvested to ensure that work always pays,” Camilleri continued. “This is thanks to measures that are now part of Malta’s social fabric but did not exist a few years ago — such as the tapering of benefits, in-work benefits, and free childcare.”

The conference also addressed youth employment, with Malta highlighting its Youth Guarantee programme. Through this initiative, the government ensures that all young people are in employment, education, or training. In the most recent Youth Guarantee programme, nearly 7,000 young people participated, supported by an investment of just under €7 million.

Currently, a new phase of the Youth Guarantee (2024–2028) is underway, backed by €10 million in government funding to help young people improve their prospects.

Camilleri also discussed Malta’s Labour Migration Policy, which, he said, guides the government with clear principles.

“This was one of the key topics raised by our European and Mediterranean partners in preparation for this conference,” he noted. “They highlighted Malta’s responsible approach to managing this issue. We are clear: our priority is to meet the needs of the Maltese people, to focus on quality rather than quantity, to safeguard workers’ rights, and to strengthen national control through our authorities.”

The minister concluded by stressing the importance of encouraging the use of technology and promoting upskilling.

“Technology must go hand in hand with upskilling — because, ultimately, it is people who operate that technology,” Camilleri said. “This is another area we are giving top priority to. The Labour Migration Policy rewards those who invest in training. Jobsplus currently offers 135 active training programmes, alongside several other entities that play a vital role in this effort.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Research Keith Azzopardi Tanti also addressed the conference, reaffirming Malta’s commitment to linking research with everyday life.

On the margins of the conference, Minister Camilleri held bilateral meetings with European Commission Executive Vice-President Roxana Mînzatu, Mauritanian Minister of Labour Mariem Houmeid, and Lebanese Minister of Labour Mohamad Haidar.