PN insists Borg will publish leadership campaign expenses by end of month

The Nationalist Party said Alex Borg's leadership campaign expenses will be published by the end of the month.

It also accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of hypocrisy following criticsm by the Labour Party (PL) over Borg not publishing his expenses.

"He [Robert Abela] is demanding transparency while failing to publish the expenses from his own Labour leadership campaign six years after his election," they said on Tuesday. The PN said the contrast between Alex Borg and Robert Abela “continues to emerge,” adding that Abela is trying to attack Borg over an issue that he himself has not addressed.

The PN leader had first confirmed he would publish the expenses in an interview with MaltaToday back in July.

This reaction comes after the PL said on Tuesday that Alex Borg had failed to publish the finances tied to his PN leadership campaign, despite promising to do so within a month.

The PL insisted the figures should be released “today rather than tomorrow”, accusing Borg of breaking his word to the public with every passing minute.

“The Nationalist Party cannot fail to note the hypocrisy of the Labour Party and Robert Abela, who is once again attempting to attack Alex Borg, this time over the publication of his leadership campaign expenses, when six years after his own election as Labour Leader, Robert Abela has still not published the expenses of his own campaign,” they said.

It added that “the Labour Party has no lessons to give on transparency and accountability” and that “what Robert Abela demands of others, he has never applied to himself.”

Meanwhile, the Labour Party said the PN leader’s delay in publishing his campaign finances was “nothing but confirmation that even on something so simple, the Nationalist leader has failed another test.”

It said this shows that “Alex Borg and the political party he leads cannot be relied upon.”