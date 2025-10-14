WATCH | Construction worker seen on fifth-storey balcony with no safety equipment

A construction worker was seen working on a fifth-storey balcony with no safety equipment in Gżira.

The worker, captured on footage sent to MaltaToday, was seen on the balcony on Tuesday morning.

The footage shows a foreign man working on an unfinished balcony with nothing tethering him to the building.

The site in question is located in Triq D'Argens in Gżira, close to Jeff's Pastizzeria.

Questions have been sent to the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA).