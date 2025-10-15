Ta' Qali animal hospital to be opened 'in the coming weeks,' Clifton Grima promises

Education Minister Clifton Grima promised that the Ta’ Qali animal hospital will reopen “in the coming weeks.”

Grima was responding to a parliamentary question from PN MP Janice Chetcuti on Wednesday, where he also shared details of a veterinary course.

The education minister said that the course will be offered to MCAST students, and that the course is in its final stages before it can be announced.

The Ta’ Qali animal hospital was meant to be reopened in 2024, as Grima, as well as Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo had stated that veterinary students would carry out their studies there.

The hospital has been closed since 18 August, 2023.

Last month, a dog owner was among the latest to raise concerns over the lack of animal emergency services after her two-year-old dog died.

Stefanie Axisa was unable to find care for her sick dog, as she expressed her heartbreaking story on social media.

The family also criticised the official animal emergency hotline. They explained that callers are warned of a €5 charge to continue, but stated that even after agreeing, the call rang once before being cut off.

“We lost her because we had no help until normal clinic hours. This is 2025, yet a real emergency system still does not exist. We lost you, but you will stay in our hearts forever,” the owner said.