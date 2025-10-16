Over 2 million people travelled between Malta and Gozo from July to September

A total of 2,089,047 passengers travelled between Malta and Gozo between July and September 2025, according to figures published by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

August was the busiest month, with 4,099 trips, representing 34% of total trips for the quarter. Overall, 12,064 trips were carried out during the period.

Sea transport between Mġarr and Ċirkewwa

Of the 2,089,047 passengers travelling between Malta and Gozo in the third quarter, 1,711,511 used the Mġarr–Ċirkewwa route, a 3.3% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

August recorded the highest number of passengers, with 603,080 travellers. Vehicle traffic also rose by 2%, totaling 600,695 vehicles.

The number of trips on the route reached 9,238 in the quarter, a marginal 0.1% increase over 2024. August accounted for 3,118 of these trips, representing 33.8% of the total.

Traffic patterns from January to September 2025 showed that vehicle flow from the Mġarr terminal peaked on Sundays and Mondays, while passenger numbers were highest on Sundays and Saturdays. At Ċirkewwa, vehicle traffic was heaviest on Fridays and Saturdays, with passenger traffic busiest on Saturdays and Fridays.