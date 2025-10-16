Daphne will be honoured when full justice is delivered for her murder: Foundation

Malta must honour Daphne Caruana Galizia’s “ultimate sacrifice” by delivering full justice for her murder.

“[She should be honoured] by delivering full justice for her murder, by rooting out the corruption she exposed, and by creating a future where the press can fulfil its democratic function and no journalist is ever targeted for doing their job,” the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation said.

Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017 by car bomb.

The Maksar brothers and their associates were earlier this year found guilty of supplying the bomb which killed her.

Brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio pleaded guilty to murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2022.

Businessman Yorgen Fenech, who is currently out on bail, is currently awaiting trial for his role in allegedly masterminding the hit.

“Eight years after Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, we remember her life and work with a renewed commitment to see that full justice is served for her killing. Those who ordered and carried out her murder must be held fully accountable and serve sentences commensurate with the crime of executing a journalist to silence her,” the Daphne foundation said on Thursday.

They said justice means dismantling the systems of abuse she spent her life exposing and which made her murder possible.

“It means building a country where journalists do not work under threat, where truth is not punished with violence, and where the powerful are held to account and are not protected by the institutions meant to restrain them,” they said.

The foundation recalled how in 2021, a public inquiry had found the Maltese State responsible for her death because it failed to protect her despite the clear and immediate risks to her life.

“That inquiry gave Malta a historic chance: to be remembered not only for the bomb that killed a journalist in broad daylight, but for how the country responded—by confronting the culture of impunity that made her murder possible. More than four years later, Malta has not yet fulfilled that obligation,” they said.