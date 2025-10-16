Regatta needs serious reform to preserve Maltese heritage, says SEM CEO Roderick Zerafa

Servizzi Ewropej Malta (SEM) CEO Rodrick Zerafa has called for urgent reform to preserve what he describes as a unique sporting heritage that continues to inspire growing enthusiasm, particularly in the Cottonera area.

"It is time to take action because if we are going to continue to look at this sport only as an occasion that takes place at a public festival, then we are not really understanding the value it contains," he said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Zerafa raised concerns about the future direction of the sport, questioning whether the community truly wants to see the regatta succeed beyond its current status as a festival attraction

The traditional regatta race is a hotly contested affair that happens on Freedom Day and Victory Day in the Grand Harbour, with teams eyeing the Regatta Shield.

Over 200 oarsmen representing seven localities; Birżebbuġa, Bormla, Kalkara, Marsa, Marsamxett, Isla, and Birgu, compete in the event.

The teams participate in 10 races under two different categories using typical traditional Maltese boats like the ‘frejgatini’, ‘kajjikki’ and ‘dgħajjes tal-pass and tal-midalji’.

Speaking about his observations across Malta’s rowing community, Zerafa highlighted the unprecedented investments being made by clubs today, while noting the sacrifices made by rowers, committee members, and enthusiasts who dedicate their lives to the sport.

Zerafa, who admits he is not an expert but is committed to defending Maltese traditions, acknowledged that mistakes have been made in the past. However, he emphasised that many want to make a positive difference to the sport's future.

"Every day I talk to rowers, people on committees, and even enthusiasts who live for this sport. The sacrifice they make is one that few understand. The least we can do is help them to continue to enhance this heritage and to be more serious in the organisation," he explained.

He has called for renewed discussions between the National Regatta Association and the authorities to chart a way forward, suggesting that a commercialisation model could be explored as part of the sport's development.