Opposition leader warns Ombudsman risks losing authority if it is ignored

Opposition leader Alex Borg stated that the Ombudsman’s moral authority risks losing its effectiveness if government continues to ignore it.

Speaking at a conference marking the 30th anniversary of the Office of the Ombudsman, Borg said that good governance must go beyond slogans.

Borg stressed that the Ombudsman’s role must remain independent and effective, describing it as a key safeguard of democracy rather than an instrument of political convenience. He called for mechanisms within parliament to ensure that the Ombudsman’s recommendations are not only received but implemented.

Thanking the Ombudsman for his work, Borg said institutions must be protected in line with their purpose of serving the public, not political expediency.

He added that while good governance requires legal structures but also courage and ethics.

Meanwhile at the same conference, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that Malta’s institutions are now “stronger and more independent than ever.”

He cited reforms that redistributed powers from the executive to parliament and the President, introduced greater scrutiny in public appointments, and strengthened the independence of the judiciary.

Abela said the government’s reforms had been recognised by European institutions, including the Venice Commission, which Malta currently chairs.

“My commitment is clear: to continue giving true meaning to good governance. Governance that is felt in people’s daily lives, that provides stability, and that places the citizen and justice at its very centre. This is how we build a future of mature democracy and leadership rooted in service,” he stated.