Office of the Prime Minister: Neville Gafa acting in personal capacity, but we don’t mind

Updated with OPM spokesperson replies

The Office of the Prime Minister has distanced itself from Neville Gafa’s removal of flowers from Daphne Caruana Galizia’s memorial on the eighth anniversary since her murder.

But the OPM has also defended Gafa’s actions, saying “freedom of expression applies to all.”

“Mr Gafa acted in his personal capacity. He has consistently clarified, including in public statements, that his actions, namely the removal of flowers and candles from the Great Siege Monument, were not intended as a gesture against the memory of the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, but rather as an objection to the use of a national monument for purposes he considers unrelated to its historical significance,” a spokesperson said.