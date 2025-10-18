PN executive election marks generational shift as new faces join party leadership

The Nationalist Party ushered in a wave of generational renewal in its executive committee election, with a number of young and emerging figures elected during the party’s administrative general council.

Eighteen members were chosen to form part of the executive, with a mix of experienced party figures and new voices

In the men’s section, David Borg, Michael Piccinino, Joseph Grech, David Bonello, Mario Rosso, and Mauro Miceli were elected, while Veronica Perici Calascione, Lisa Spiteri, Michela Dalli, Cynthia Galea, Marisa Vella Fonde, and Marthese Cassar secured places from the women’s list.

Four youth candidates (Nicole Zammit, Michela Caruana, Karen Scerri, and Nikolai Vella) also made it onto the committee, alongside Gozitan representatives Beppe Galea and William Vella.

The election, held on Friday at Dar Ċentrali in Pieta and the PN’s Ta’ Sannat sub-headquarters in Gozo, is the first major internal vote since Alex Borg took the party’s helm in September.

Several of the newly elected members have family links to the Nationalist Party. Among them David Borg, brother of the new leader; Veronica Perici Calascione, daughter of PN deputy leader Alex Perici Calascione; and Cynthia Galea, partner of former PN leader Adrian Delia. But the prominence of young candidates and first-time representatives also points to a generational shift within the party’s leadership ranks.

The PN General Council will continue on Sunday, concluding with an address by Party Leader Alex Borg, which will be broadcast live on NET Television, NET FM, and the PN’s social media platforms.