Labour Party accuses PN of 'attacking Malta' ahead of EU rule of law debate

The Labour Party has condemned the PN for what it described as a “debate against Malta” to be held in the European Parliament next Tuesday.

In response, the Labour Party said it will hold its own parliamentary debate “in favour of Malta” the following day in the Maltese Parliament.

According to the Labour Party’s press release, the upcoming debate in the European Parliament, which will reportedly focused on the rule of law in Malta, was “re-orchestrated” by PN representatives, including MEP David Casa.

The Labour Party accused the PN of “directly damaging Malta’s reputation” at the European level by promoting what it called “negative narratives” about the country.

The statement also referenced remarks made by former Council of Europe MP Pieter Omtzigt, who said the European Parliament would debate “the rule of law in Malta, or rather its absence”. The Labour Party said these comments reflected “the hostile attitude towards Malta” being encouraged by Nationalist figures abroad.

Labour further claimed that Opposition Leader Alex Borg had initially opposed the debate, but later confirmed the PN’s support for it during a visit to Brussels. “It seems he has given in to pressure to focus this debate against our country,” the statement said.

In contrast, the Labour Party announced it would table a motion in Parliament “in defence of Malta and our people,” led by the Government Whip Naomi Cachia. The motion is expected to highlight reforms implemented by the Labour government in governance and rule of law, including changes to the appointment of the judiciary, the creation of the state attorney’s Office, and strengthened powers for oversight institutions such as the ombudsman and the Permanent Commission Against Corruption.

The Labour Party said these reforms were carried out in collaboration with international bodies including the Venice Commission, GRECO, and MONEYVAL, arguing that they represent “unprecedented changes” in Malta’s governance framework.

The statement concluded by accusing the Nationalist Party of “remaining obsessed with negativity” and continuing to “cast a bad shadow on our country abroad,” rather than supporting further progress.

The European Parliament debate on Malta’s rule of law situation is scheduled for Tuesday, followed by the Labour Party’s parliamentary motion in Valletta on Wednesday.