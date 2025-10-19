Labour divides Malta while the PN sets the country’s agenda, Borg tells general council

Government is dividing the nation while the Nationalist Party sets the country’s agenda, Opposition leader Alex Borg said on Sunday.

"The Nationalist Party is once again becoming the people's hope, leading the national discussion and convinced that it can be the solution this country needs," Borg said at the closing of the General Council at the Nationalist Party Headquarters.

He said a surge in party memberships, 500, signal a growing momentum from within the party.

Borg proposed bipartisan "sunset clauses" on major infrastructure projects to ensure continuity regardless of which party holds power.

The PN leader also renewed attacks on the government's environmental record, accusing ministers of hypocrisy for supporting constitutional environmental protections abroad while voting against identical measures in parliament.

Last week, Labour MPs rejected a PN proposal for environmental rights in Malta's constitution.

Secretary General Charles Bonello reported significant internal renewal, with 42 new executive committee members appointed, half serving for the first time, including 10 young people and 11 women.

However, Bonello warned supporters to expect intensified government attacks, claiming Labour now faces "a new problem called Alex Borg."

He accused the Labour Party of spreading lies about Borg's recent Brussels meetings with EU commissioners and cited €1.3 million in taxpayer damages from government scandals, including hospital deals and controversial property seizures.

Parliamentary whip Robert Cutajar highlighted the government's parliamentary conduct, claiming thousands of questions remain unanswered while ministers ignore proper procedures. His criticism comes amid broader opposition complaints about democratic standards under Labour rule.

Borg concluded by declaring this "the PN's moment" when "enthusiasm becomes action for our country," saying it is the alternative government the “country deserves”.