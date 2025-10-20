Momentum files complaint to Ombudsman after TM does not issue a permit for street banner

Momentum has asked the Ombudsman to investigate Transport Malta after the authority failed, for more than two months, to issue or decide on a banner permit for an event.

Despite submitting all documents, photos and forms, and sending repeated follow-ups, Transport Malta gave contradictory instructions, refused to explain its rules, and then stopped replying altogether, Momentum executive member Matthew Agius said.

The event in question is a focus group meeting called Vision Circle dedicated to the rights and dignity of animals, planned for this Saturday 25 October.

“This goes beyond a banner,” Matthew Agius said. “When authorities ignore requests, hide their rules and delay decisions, they silence democratic participation. Third-party political voices are being shut out through bureaucracy.”

The party argues that this is a clear case of bad administration and unequal treatment, noting that Transport Malta could not provide a legal clause banning political banners, could not provide a list of approved sites for banners, gave conflicting instructions, first involving local councils, then dismissing them and let the application “under review” with no response for weeks.

Momentum is calling for transparent rules, clear deadlines, and equal access for all political actors. “Malta is currently full of government propaganda billboards, ready set for next week's budget billboards.”

Momentum is asking the Ombudsman to clarify the basic rights and procedures that Transport Malta has failed to define.

“Silencing through bureaucracy is still silencing. Malta deserves a fair and open democracy where every voice can be heard,” Agius said.