PN rejects Labour motion to debate Alex Borg's generic medicines statement

The Labour Party presented a motion in parliament aimed at discussing Opposition Leader Alex Borg’s statements regarding generic medicines.

In a statement on Monday, the PL stated that comments recently made by the Opposition have raised "serious doubts" among the Maltese and Gozitan public, leading to a situation that "risks endangering public health".

Earlier this month during a PN event, Alex Borg suggested that a future Nationalist government would ensure medicines are of “good quality, not generics”.

This prompted the Malta Medicines Authority to issue a statement to reassure the public on the safety and effectiveness of generic medicines. Meanwhile, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela requested an investigation by the standards czar over the comment.

On Monday, the PL’s motion will be presented by Labour Whip Naomi Cachia. The party stated that parliament has the responsibility to clarify the facts and provide necessary reassurance to the public.

The PL says that its motion seeks to clarify the comments that were made, and resolve any doubts. Furthermore, the motion aims to express full confidence in medical professionals and pharmacists, among others.

The Labour Party is formally calling on parliament to accept this motion and debate the subject, stressing its "national importance".

“Any action against this motion will be consider

However, the Nationalist Party Whip Robert Cutajar said the party is not accepting that the motion be discussed on Monday. "We were only just informed of this motion," he said.

Procedurally, such a motion would have required prior notice to be put on the agenda.

ed as action against the public health of our country and to the detriment of the Maltese and Gozitan people,” the PL warned.