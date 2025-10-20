BirdLife Malta accuses government of diluting bird ringing standards to appease trappers

BirdLife Malta says changes to bird ringing rules will allow trappers to be “easily declared as scientific bird ringers,” a move they called “obscene”.

The bird conservation group said this was “a cynical manipulation of the law” to disguise trapping as a scientific ringing project.

The rule changes put forward by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, responsible for the Wild Birds Regulations Unit, and Environment Minister Miriam Dalli, are according to BirdLife, an attempt to circumvent a European Court ruling that slammed the ‘scientific’ justification to allow trapping to take place.

BirdLife singled out Prime Minister Robert Abela, accusing him of weakening the laws and undermining “decades of credible ornithological research” to appease trappers. This damages Malta’s long-standing reputation in bird studies, BirdLife said.

“It also breaks away from an understanding that was upheld by prime ministers Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici, Alfred Sant, Eddie Fenech Adami, Lawrence Gonzi and Joseph Muscat that appreciated the importance of retaining bird ringing science to a conservation body,” BirdLife said, adding the decision confirmed Abela’s “superficial understanding of environmental conservation” and his willingness to do anything to “suck up to the hunting lobby”.

Calling the rule changes desperate, BirdLife said the move not only tries to deceive the European Commission by pretending the ‘trapping scheme’ is scientific but it it also opens the door to further abuse.

BirdLife said that scientific bird ringing is only credible when carried out within the EURING network, the only recognised European framework for bird ringing. Any attempt to operate outside this network, the group added, will produce meaningless data and expose Malta to further ridicule and sanctions.