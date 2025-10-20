Borg blasts government's motion aimed at holding a debate to condemn PN

The Nationalist Party has condemned a government motion it claims is aimed at obstructing Opposition Leader Alex Borg’s attendance at an EPP summit on Thursday in Brussels.

The motion, tabled by government whip Naomi Cachia, seeks to condemn the PN after its MEPs supported a debate in the European Parliament on Malta’s rule of law, scheduled for Tuesday.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela, Borg said the timing of the debate appears to be a deliberate attempt to hinder his attendance at the EPP Summit. Nonetheless, he confirmed that he will take part in the parliamentary session.

Borg dismissed government’s claims that the PN was acting against Malta’s interests abroad, arguing instead that reputational harm came from government’s own failures. He cited Malta’s placement on the FATF grey list.

Borg urged the Prime Minister to put the national interest before partisan politics, recalling discussions held during Abela’s visit to PN headquarters. He also expressed hope that Wednesday’s debate would be conducted respectfully and responsibly.

Motion 421 calls on Parliament to express “strong disappointment” in the Opposition for allegedly damaging Malta’s reputation abroad, accusing the PN of exploiting the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia to cast doubt on the country’s justice system.

It also argues that the European Parliament debate overlooks reforms made by the Labour government to strengthen governance.