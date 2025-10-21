WATCH | Couriers file police report after customer used fake cash to pay for delivery

A courier is urging his colleagues to wear cameras on their helmets after a friend was scammed out of a food delivery order using fake cash.

In a video sent to MaltaToday, a courier named Dipesh Thapa explains that his friend got scammed by a customer who used fake cash to make a food delivery.

The courier filed a report on the matter to the Siġġiewi police station. According to Thapa, the customer eventually apologised to the courier.

Thapa urged couriers to be careful in their line of work, especially at night. He recommended that couriers keep a camera attached to their helmet so that this behaviour can be captured and used as evidence.

He also urged food delivery customers to respect couriers. “The money might mean nothing to you but it means so much for them,” he said.