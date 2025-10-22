National protest on planning bills: New promo calls on public to defend Malta from development greed

The Ġustizzja għal Artna campaign has released a new promo ahead of its second national protest taking place on Monday 27 October, when the Budget 2026 takes place.

The statement, featuring musician Kym Pepe, calls for a withdrawal of the destructive planning bills and legal notices currently being pushed forward.

Moviment Graffiti, one of the campaign organisers, urged the public to defend their country from “greed and politics compromised by developers”.

A second protest is taking place after the government ignored calls from across society to withdraw “malicious laws”, instead listening to developers who have defended this legislation.

“The government’s so-called planning reform is nothing more than a developers wishlist”, they said.

The promo also explains how “Bills 143 and 144, together with the three accompanying legal notices, would grant sweeping and arbitrary powers to the Planning Authority, curtail the right to appeal Planning Authority decisions, strip the Courts of their power to overturn illegal permits, and provide amnesty for a wide range of environmental illegalities”.