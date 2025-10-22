WATCH | Robert Abela on Keith Schembri: 'I talk to everyone; he has no role in Labour'

Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed that he is in communication with former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, but refuted that Schembri “helps” him.

On Wednesday, Abela was doorstepped after Schembri went on a local podcast and stated that, “I’m helping Robert so we can keep going. I want Labour to win the next election.”

When asked about this, Abela seemed taken aback that MaltaToday was asking this question, noting that this was a subject “which means nothing in terms of bettering people’s quality of life.”

Abela clarified that Schembri had no role in the PL, adding that his role is “the same as it has been for the last years.” Abela said that he communicates with “everyone.”

Robert Abela seemed to deny that he is “helping” him, before noting that he is simply accused of a series of crimes and is not actually convicted. “If and when the court convicts him of one of his charges, and if we need to sever those communications, then I will do what must be done.”

Abela’s confirmation that he speaks with Schembri is a sign of change for the prime minister. Shortly after becoming Prime Minister, Abela had stated that he was “absolutely not” in contact with Schembri, claiming that he would be addressing good governance with his actions.

Since that statement in 2020, Schembri has been accused of money laundering, fraud, and bribery among other charges related to the fraudulent Vitals concession.

Schembri was also charged with leaking government secrets about the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation to murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Before becoming Prime Minister, Abela didn’t seem to hold Schembri in such high regard. During a cabinet meeting in December 2019, Abela reportedly angrily addressed former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and told him “Dak il-kurnut fottik (that cuckold screwed you),” with reference to Schembri.