Almost half of wilful homicide cases between 2010 and 2020 remain unresolved – report

Almost half of Malta’s wilful homicide cases over the past decade remain unresolved, exposing structural failures in the coubntry justice system, according to a new report by The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation.

The report, Justice at Risk: The Impact of Delayed Legal Proceedings in Wilful Homicide Cases in Malta, reveals 46% of murder cases committed and arraigned between 2010 and 2020 are still pending, with accused persons waiting an average of three years for trial after indictment.

The study, which examined 88 cases of wilful homicide between 2010 and 2024, concludes that Malta’s courts are chronically underperforming and that the delays “undermine the rule of law, erode public trust in the judiciary, and amount to a denial of justice for victims and their families.”

Despite Malta recording an average of six murders per year, only about one and a half cases are concluded annually, leading to what the foundation describes as a “mounting backlog of unresolved cases.” The report notes that prolonged proceedings heighten the risk of accused persons absconding or dying before trial, witnesses forgetting crucial details, and evidence becoming inadmissible due to legislative changes.

In several instances, accused individuals have reoffended while on bail, adding further distress for victims’ families.

The foundation points out that Malta, despite having one of the highest per-capita expenditures on its courts in the European Union, has one of the smallest judiciaries and among the lowest resolution rates in Europe. Trials can take up to eight years to conclude, while cases involving foreign defendants are typically resolved more swiftly than those involving Maltese nationals. Cases involving Maltese victims also tend to move faster than those concerning foreign victims, revealing disparities in how justice is administered.

To address these failures, the foundation calls for immediate and far-reaching reform of Malta’s judicial system. It urges the government to carry out a formal and comprehensive analysis of the justice system to identify the root causes of delay, while also streamlining bureaucratic and procedural inefficiencies that contribute to lengthy proceedings.

The report further recommends the introduction of specific performance targets for case completion and greater accountability for delays between hearings. It emphasised the need for investment in technology, including digital case filing, automated transcription systems, and improved notification processes, to modernise court operations. Better management and layout of court halls, designed to prioritise victims’ safety and dignity, are also highlighted as important steps toward a more efficient and humane justice system.

The foundation welcomed some of the government’s recent initiatives, such as its €10 million Digital Justice Strategy and proposed measures to shorten pre-trial phases, but warned that these efforts remain insufficient without rapid and decisive implementation.

Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti has similarly appealed for the expansion of the judiciary, reforms to address the growing backlog of trials, and urgent investment in court infrastructure, describing Malta’s existing facilities as outdated and overcrowded.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation concludes that only comprehensive, well-resourced reform — backed by political will — can restore confidence in Malta’s judiciary and end what it calls the “chronic culture of delay” that continues to deny closure to victims’ families and erode the rule of law.