Climate action should consider realities of island states, Malta insists during COP30

Malta reaffirmed its commitment to support EU leadership during COP30 and called for policy to be implemented in a fair and flexible way, as not to place undue burdens on citizens and families

Addressing the meeting, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli emphasised the need to consider the realities of island states.

“Small Island States and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) have unique geographic, structural, and economic problems that need specific solutions. The EU should show flexibility in recognising just transition pathways that are people-centred tailored to the reality of each situation,” she said.

During the EU Ministers’ meeting, Malta succeeded in putting a focus on two important aspects: water resilience and a pact focusing on oceans. In this regard the European Water Resilience Strategy presented by the European Commission was welcomed by Malta, particularly since the strategy recognises the problems that islands with water shortages face.

“Water resilience is important for both the environment and national security in Malta. That’s why we support flexibility, stable EU funding, and investment in infrastructure. Continued EU support and new funding ways, such as green bonds, will be important to make sure that vulnerable regions can manage their water in a way that lasts,” Minister Dalli said.

Malta welcomed the Ocean Pact as a positive step forward. Miriam Dalli emphasised that effective and fair marine protection must take into account the realities of island states, while also allowing for new ideas and long-term solutions for the blue economy.