Government, Opposition accuse each other of harming Malta’s reputation in parliamentary debate

Prime Minister Robert Abela slammed the Nationalist Party for what he claimed was the tarnishing of Malta’s reputation in a bid to gain political traction.

“Do you think there is a single MEP who wants Malta to better than their own country?” he said, insisting a debate on the state of rule of law and justice in the country should have been held at the national parliament.

Nationalist leader Alex Borg on the other hand condemned the government for wasting parliamentary time to criticise the Opposition.

This he said was proof that the Opposition is “indeed dictating the country’s agenda,”

They were speaking during a parliamentary debate following a government motion expressing “strong disappointment” in the Opposition for allegedly damaging Malta’s reputation abroad, accusing the PN of exploiting the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia to cast doubt on the country’s justice system.

The motion comes after a European Parliament debate on the progress of rule of law in Malta on the eighth anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination.

No growth in investment without good governance – Robert Abela

Addressing the House, Abela questioned how trust in the country’s economy and added investment could be possible without having good governance in the country.

“You cannot have good economic growth if you do not have a robust good governance model,” he said. “The assessment by the Council of Europe, the European Commission and credit rating agencies, all show that yesterday’s (Tuesday) debate was for nothing,” he said.

The PM made reference to an EY Survey on investor confidence in the country published earlier on Wednesday.

Abela said the debate comes at the optimal time for other European countries to tarnish Malta’s reputation.

“It has to be taken in the context of what is happening around us in Europe – a collapsing French economy, unemployment in Germany, austerity measures in the UK,” he said.

Mentioning a number of legal reforms, such as changes to the appointment of the Chief Justice through two-thirds parliamentary majority, the appointment of the Police Commissioner after parliamentary grilling, and other amendments, the PM refuted claims of rule of law backsliding in Malta.

The PM also questioned how despite claims by the Opposition of reputational damage, 57 countries agreed on Malta hosting the OSCE last year at an important cross roads for the organisation.

“Now tonight I will go to Brussels and fix what you messed up,” he said.

On claims of delayed justice for the Caruana Galizia murder, Abela made reference to legal challenges by the accused murder mastermind’s defence, citing constitutional clauses which allegedly break his rights. He also said the suppliers of the bomb which killed the journalist, and the hitmen have since been imprisoned.

He insisted the state utilised all its resources in making sure justice is served for the murder.

Those aided by Keith Schembri tarnishing Malta’s reputation – Alex Borg

Addressing parliament later on in the debate, the Opposition leader said those aided by Keith Schembri are tarnishing Malta’s reputation.

He was making reference to former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri’s statement during an interview, in which he said he was “helping out Robert Abela”. Schembri is facing a raft of charges including money laundering and corruption.

Making reference to the EY survey, Borg said he has no issue acknowledging the positive results which emerged during the study.

“I enjoy seeing good happening, no matter which party in government. But we have to also address the issues which emerged like skills and infrastructure,” Borg said.

Saying the motion was borne out of government panic, Borg said its only intention was that of ensuring he does not make the trip to Brussels for an EPP summit.

The comment was followed shortly after with a dig at the PM.

“Unlike Abela I do not have a private jet waiting for me at 8pm,” Borg said. Abela retorted by inviting him to go with him - an invitation which was not taken up by the Opposition leader.

Borg also said Nationalist MEPs have always worked for the good of Malta and for the country’s reputation, and the debate on which the government based the motion was approved with the support of all political groups in the European Parliament, including the Socialists, with whom the Labour Party is affiliated.

“We went to Brussels to defend the Maltese,” he said.

The motion was approved through simple parliamentary majority.