Summer-like weather expected during weekend with temperatures set to rise to 29°C

A shift in weather conditions is expected over the coming days, with temperatures expected to rise by around 5°C and reach 29°C by Sunday, the MET office has forecast.

“A high-pressure system building over the Mediterranean from the Atlantic will cause this notable temperature rise, bringing warmer and calmer conditions following last weekend’s unsettled weather,” the MET office has said. The weather phenomenon is known as 'is-sajf ta' San Martin' (Indian Summer).

For the upcoming weekend, the Meteorological Office is predicting sunny and warm weather, particularly on Sunday.

Between Friday, moderate to strong northwesterly winds are expected, up until Sunday, where winds will turn to a light south-southwesterly breeze. Temperatures are expected to climb to 29°C, four degrees higher than the mean maximum temperature for October.

However, this summer-like weather will be short-lived. By Monday morning, winds are expected to shift northwesterly again and increase in strength, causing temperatures to drop to a peak of 22°C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, despite last weekend’s unsettled conditions, particularly on Saturday evening, October remains short of its monthly rainfall quota of 77.8mm. Between Saturday and Sunday, 11mm of rain was recorded, bringing the month’s total so far to 71mm.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Is-sajf ta' San Martin is typically associated with mid-November weather conditions, where almost stationary high-pressure systems over the Mediterranean block incoming storm systems, resulting in dry and stable weather characterised by light winds, clear skies, and temperatures above the seasonal norm.