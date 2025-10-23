Alison Bezzina’s contract as Animal Welfare Commissioner will not be renewed

Alison Bezzina’s contract as Commissioner for Animal Welfare will not be renewed, MaltaToday is informed.

“I was ready to continue to in the role, without being told what to say,” she confirmed with this newspaper.

The commissioner, who has been in the role since 2020, earned a reputation for speaking out in favour of animal rights – sometimes going against the government stance on certain issues. Bezzina told MaltaToday she has not been given a reason for not having her contract renewed.

Bezzina said she has been given until the end of the month, but told this newspaper that she is not aware who the new commissioner will be, and therefore cannot carry out a handover process.

“I wish my successor the best of luck. I also want to assure people that I will continue working in the sector as an animal activist as I was before,” she said.

Bezzina confirms contract not renewed

In a Facebook post, Bezzina confirmed her contract was not renewed without “explanation” or “discussion”.

“I was ready to continue. Ready to keep pushing. Ready to keep fighting for those who cannot speak,” she said. “I know my voice has made some people uncomfortable. I know it has revealed truths many couldn't face. But if speaking up for animals, for justice, for compassion, for what is right, makes people uncomfortable, then so be it. That’s the kind of discomfort that brings change.”

She said it “hurts” because the role was never a “job” for her.

“It was a mission, a responsibility, and at times, a lonely battle. But I would do it all again in a heartbeat,” Bezzina. “To everyone who stood by me, who believed in what we were trying to do, all the long desperate calls to help animals, the NGOs, the activists, feeders, employees, animal lovers from all over - thank you. You reminded me, every single day, that Malta does have people who care deeply about animals and are not afraid to demand better.”

“To whoever steps into this role next — I wish you luck, wisdom, and strength - believe me you will need all,” she said. “As for me… I’m not going anywhere. I will keep fighting for animals — with or without a title, with or without an office, and definitely without fear.”

Bezzina had been targeted by firebrand zookeeper Anton Cutajar who had launched a scathing attack on her, claiming he will oust her from her political post if she makes a move against his zoo.

The Arka ta’ Noe owner was reacting to comments by Bezzina who stated that zoos were “not ideal” but that she would treat the situation as it stands and promote other forms of legislation. Her comments came as a public consultation on proposed new rules for zoos concluded, but government backtracked on its ban on animal petting, one of Cutajar’s main attractions. Cutajar later removed the video.

Cub petting was eventually disallowed unless approved by the Veterinary Regulation Directorate.