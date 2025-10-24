PN reacts to SME Survey: ‘Two in every three businesses say Malta is heading in the wrong direction’

The Nationalist Party has said that the latest findings from the Malta Chamber of SMEs confirm a growing sense of uncertainty among business owners, arguing that Malta “urgently requires a new economic model” focused on quality and sustainability.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the PN referred to the SME Barometer for the third quarter of 2025, which found that 66% of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Malta and Gozo believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.

According to the survey, carried out by the Malta Chamber of SMEs in collaboration with MISCO, the main reasons cited by business owners include lack of planning and infrastructure problems, weak leadership and political direction, excessive regulation, economic and financial pressures, social and governance concerns, and environmental responsibility.

The survey also revealed that 79% of SME owners are either uncertain or unwilling to invest in the next twelve months. More than half (54%) said they are unsure about investing, while 25% stated they are not prepared to do so. Only 21% said they view the current period as an opportunity for investment.

The PN said these figures confirm that Malta’s current economic model is no longer working and must be replaced with a system that prioritises sustainability and investor confidence.

“The Maltese people want change, and the latest survey by the Malta Chamber of SMEs confirms this. Only a new Nationalist Government can provide renewed hope and peace of mind to the people of Malta and Gozo, and to business owners across our country,” the statement says.

When asked what issues the Government should address most urgently, respondents pointed to overpopulation (36%), lack of good governance (31%), corruption (26%), quality of life concerns (23%), and the rising cost of living (22%).

Business owners also identified labour shortages, unfair competition, traffic congestion, and high living costs as key factors harming their operations.

The PN argued that the Government has failed to address these long-standing challenges, despite repeated proposals from the Opposition aimed at supporting businesses and improving quality of life.

The SME Barometer is a quarterly publication that tracks business sentiment and investment trends among small and medium enterprises in Malta.