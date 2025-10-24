Personal attacks, planning reform prompted Jennifer Tabone to resign from Nisa Laburisti

Jennifer Tabone resigned from the Labour Party’s women section because of fundamental disagreements over party strategy and the proposed planning reform.

In comments to MaltaToday, Tabone said she resigned because she “can no longer, in good conscience, support a strategy that I fundamentally disagree with”.

“I have always opposed personal attacks in politics,” she said. “This position was well known to the party leadership, as I consistently voiced my concerns and upheld these values, whether such attacks were directed at colleagues or individuals from other political backgrounds.”

She also said that she “cannot support the party’s decision to allow certain individuals to dictate the party’s agenda”.

Tabone also said she “fundamentally disagrees” with the proposed planning reform in its current form. “I urge the government to reconsider its approach and to truly listen to the voices of the people.”

“I remained within the Party for these last months because I still see and find those who like me seek a better way of doing politics. Who still believe in honest and principled politics, and who are still fighting the good fight. They remain my hope for the future of the Party and have my full support,” she said.

Tabone added that her only communication with the party administration was with the president, “who showed a genuine interest in what I had to say”, and with Ian Borg, the deputy leader of the party. She said Borg had sent her a text message expressing disappointment over the resignation.

“He also clarified that he had not responded in any way to the criticism by Nisa Laburisti, and that we had all the right to voice our opinion, which I confirm. In addition, several members of parliament and party officials contacted me to express their concern and support.”

Tabone served as the executive secretary of Nisa Laburisti, but resigned from the post on Wednesday. Her resignation came soon after Prime Minister Robert Abela was quizzed by MaltaToday about blogposts made by Labour apologist Neville Gafa in which he targeted Tabone.

Tabone was harshly criticised by Neville Gafa recently for the decision taken by Nisa Laburisti to issue a stern statement disagreeing with Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg’s decision to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace prize.

Nisa Laburisti had said it could not understand how anyone could boast about peace when one’s actions leave behind “a great divide fueled by racism, classism, misogyny, xenophobia and homophobia”.