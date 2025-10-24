Ian Borg urges PL to try harder at understanding society's needs

Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg has called on his party to be better when trying to understand society’s changing needs.

Borg was speaking as the PL’s deputy leader for parliamentary affairs as he addressed the party’s annual general conference on Friday night.

He told party members in Ħamrun that many within the party’s structures are inclined to dismiss people’s “moaning,” but this shouldn’t be so.

Ian Borg’s speech was sober, especially in light of recent developments within the Labour Party.

Hours before Borg addressed PL members, the executive secretary of the party’s women’s section told MaltaToday that she resigned from her post after personal attacks, as well as government’s proposed planning reforms.

Earlier this week, this newspaper asked Prime Minister Robert Abela about Neville Gafa’s blog post calling Tabone “poison-tongued,” but Abela refused to condemn such comments.

On Friday, Ian Borg stressed to party members that the PL must learn from its mistakes and refrain from political discrimination. He added that party members, especially those who work in government, must work for the good of the country first and foremost.

On a general note, Borg told those present that in such a small country, one must learn to live with and tolerate other people around them.

Borg also took the time to speak about Malta’s foreign policy, where he stressed that the country’s neutrality must never be compromised.

“We must keep the best relations we can with the United States, China, and North Africa,” Borg stated, adding that Malta’s interest can only be looked after by the Maltese.