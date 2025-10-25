Robert Abela to take legal action against Net News for 'false report'

Prime Minister Robert Abela said he will take legal action against Net News for a news article described by his office as a "false report"

On Saturday, the Nationalist Party’s newsroom published an article alleging that Abela will push ahead with his controversial planning reforms.

The newsroom attributed this claim to sources within Cabinet who were present during a meeting on Saturday ahead of Budget 2026.

Denying this, the Labour Party issued a statement categorically denying the report’s contents.

“The evaluation of the consultation process is still ongoing, with meetings having taken place as recently as this week,” the PL said with regard to the proposed planning changes.

The PL added that Saturday’s Cabinet meeting focused on the upcoming budget slated for Monday.

“Prime Minister and Labour Leader Robert Abela will be taking legal action in connection with this lie published by the Nationalist media.”

While Budget 2026 will be unveiled in parliament, a protest against the proposed planning changes will be taking place at the same time.

Among the most recent figures to endorse the protest is former General Workers’ Union official and PL stalwart Sammy Meilaq.

Meilaq said ordinary citizens required protection from the “gangsters” of the construction industry, insisting the proposed reforms were anything but that.

PN challenges Abela to bring it on

In a statement later on Saturday, the Nationalist Party said that, "Labour issued a statement which effectively confirms NET News’ story that the Labour Parliamentary Group met."

The PN added that the PL denied claims that Net News never made.

"The Nationalist Party challenges the Prime Minister to initiate these legal proceedings without delay and to request that the case be heard urgently, so that the public may know the full truth."