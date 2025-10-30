Gozitans form larger share of 991 people in Community Work Scheme

There are almost 1,000 people employed with the Community Work Scheme, a Jobsplus initiative for long-term unemployed individuals, administered by the General Workers’ Union.

By the end of September, the scheme employed 991 people, according to information tabled in parliament by Jobs Minister Byron Camilleri in reply to a question by Opposition spokesperson Chris Said.

A breakdown by place of residence requested by Said shows that 499 workers on the scheme hailed from Gozo and 492 were Maltese.

The proportion of Gozitans on the scheme is significantly high when compared to the size of the labour market in Gozo. Regional statistics released by the National Statistics Office show that in 2023 (these are the latest available) there were 18,563 Gozo and Comino residents with a full-time job when compared to 264,228 Malta residents who worked on a full-time basis. The proportion of Gozitan workers with CWS works out at 2.7% of Gozitan full-timers, while that of Maltese CWS workers works out at a mere 0.2%.

The minister was also asked to provide information as to which ministry the workers in the scheme were assigned to but the data was not forthcoming.

The Community Work Scheme (CWS) was launched in 2009 in a bid to help long-term unemployed individuals gain work experience, earn a living and position themselves better when looking for a job.

It was reformed in 2016 when Jobsplus, the government’s unemployment agency, incorporated the scheme under a new entity and hived off its administration to the General Workers’ Union after a call for tenders.

The scheme continues to be run by the GWU through a concession agreement. The current agreement expires at the end of September 2028, according to Camilleri’s parliamentary reply.

Workers engaged by the CWS are assigned duties with socially-oriented entities such as local councils, schools, NGOs and public entities. According to a parliamentary reply given last May, around 200 workers forming part of the scheme were assigned fulltime duties with local councils.

The ultimate aim is to train workers and encourage them to move out of the scheme and take up fulltime employment in the private or public sectors.

Workers assigned to CWS are struck off from official unemployment figures. Nonetheless, the success of the scheme to encourage people to seek fulltime employment elsewhere has been questioned over the years.

By the end of 2024 the scheme cost €12.2 million.