Environment watchdog objects to tourism development instead of Kerċem fireworks factory

The Environment and Resources Authority has strongly objected to a tourist complex instead of a fireworks factory in Kerċem, warning further studies are unlikely to over-ride its objection.

“The proposed change in use is not favourably considered from an environmental point of view. These concerns are unlikely to be addressed by further studies… and any such submission would be at the applicant’s sole initiative and without prejudice to such concerns,” the authority said.

The ERA’s warning that further studies would not change its stance reflects frustration among the authority’s technocrats with developers who submit environmentally unacceptable proposals only to later protest the costs of studies carried out at their own risk.

The application, submitted by Clyde Bantick in his personal capacity, proposes replacing the existing fireworks factory at Tal-Boros with seven self-catering units featuring small private pools, a reception, breakfast area, and extensive landscaping.

Bantick, who declared ownership of the site, is the Group General Manager of Blue Clay Collection, part of the Agius Group of companies, whose directors include prominent Gozo developer Mark Agius. While the factory is described as “legally established,” an enforcement order against three workshops and other facilities on site has been pending since 1999.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage also raised concerns, noting the sensitivity of the surrounding rural landscape, which is largely undeveloped and valued for its agricultural and ecological importance. Parts of the area enjoy scheduled protection status, prompting the Superintendence to request high-quality renders and photomontages to assess visual and landscape impacts.

Local NGO Għawdix condemned the project as incompatible with the rural and ecological character of the area, warning that it represents “urban sprawl within ODZ.” The group highlighted that the proposal would dramatically increase land take-up, introducing hard landscaping, multiple accommodation units, and private amenities that generate visual, light, and noise impacts wholly at odds with the surrounding countryside. Għawdix strongly urged the Planning Authority to refuse the application to prevent the commercialisation of Gozo’s rural landscape.

The planning application falls under Malta’s 2014 Rural Policy, which generally permits new dwellings only on previously residential land. Exceptions are allowed if a proposal provides a “wider environmental benefit” and is adequately serviced by existing infrastructure. Critics argue the application stretches these provisions, using a site that required ODZ status for safety reasons as a stepping stone for a commercial tourism project.

The site lies near the protected Wied il-Mans watercourse, in a largely pristine area. Gozo also has pending fireworks factory applications, including three in nearby Gharb. The plans were drawn up by architect Alex Bigeni, a prominent figure in ODZ developments.

ERA’s statement makes clear that environmental concerns are central. Any additional studies would not override these objections, leaving it to the applicant to demonstrate how the project could mitigate its impact.