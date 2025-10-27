Fleur Abela has qualities to improve animal welfare, Bugeja Said says

Animal Rights Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said held a meeting this morning with Fleur Abela, who will soon assume the role of Commissioner for the Welfare of Animals, replacing Alison Bezzina.

Bugeja Said described Abela as having a strong legal background and a deep love for animals, qualities she said would serve her well in the new post.

“I believe that together we can continue working to further improve the welfare of all animals,” Bugeja Said wrote.

She added that she had no doubt Fleur Abela would bring the same positive energy she displayed during their meeting to her new responsibilities, and that she would build on the important work carried out by Bezzina over the past five years.

Last week, MaltaToday revealed how outspoken commissioner Alison Bezzina’s contract was not renewed.

Bezzina, who has been in the role since 2020, earned a reputation for speaking out in favour of animal rights – sometimes going against the government stance on certain issues. Bezzina told MaltaToday she has not been given a reason for not having her contract renewed.