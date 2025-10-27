Planning protest: ‘We will keep fighting, together we will stop them,’ Callus tells protestors

Ġustizzja għal Artna campaign activists on Monday evening marched from the Valletta law courts towards Parliament Building, protesting against government’s proposed planning bills.

The protest involved activists from several organisations and associations calling for the withdrawal of bills 143 and 144, tabled in parliament before the summer recess.

Speeches given infront of Parliament featured NGOs such as Moviment Graffitti, Din l-art Ħelwa, Birdlife, and Ramblers Association.

Andre Callus from Movement Graffitti told protestors “these laws were drawn up to destroy” them.

He urged government MPs to put aside partisan loyalty and listen to what people have been saying against the bills.

“Who will you be loyal to?” Callus said in a direct question to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Callus also made reference to Robert Musumeci, who authored the new planning laws, accusing him of being disloyal to the public and loyal to developers.

Bills 143 and 144, tabled in Parliament before the summer recess, grant the Planning Authority sweeping powers over citizen appeals, preventing the courts from revoking planning permits and effectively undermine the authority of local plans.

Josmar Azzopardi representing Gozitan environmental associations also addressed the protest. He said “we have to plan and work with generations ahead in mind” as he stated the government has massacred cultural and heritage sites in Gozo with development projects.

“Where are the leaders who are willing to give this country some air to breathe in?” Azzopardi added, “We want leaders with visions who will not only accommodate the needs of the minority”.

Mark Sultana, BirdLife Malta CEO, stated: “We are not against development, we are for development that prioritises our environment, our future. By allowing these laws to be approved, the public will be letting go of their democracy,” he stated, as he urged the government to listen to the people.

“We refuse to watch Malta be bought bit by bit, with every permit which is granted” he said, “We cannot keep watching our country fade away”.

Patrick Callejja, director of Din l-Art Ħelwa, added that they are here because “they want justice”.

“Ġustizzja għal Artna will continue, and we will come back to protest if these bills are not withdrawn” Callus said. “We will keep fighting, together we will stop them.”