Chief AI Officer role, AI Governance Group created within public sector

The Public Service has created a new position of Chief AI Officer (CAO) to coordinate all public administration projects involving AI.

Alongside the new CAO role, an AI Governance Group will also be established, consisting of members from different sectors.

This was announced by Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana during a conference on Digital Government, which was organised by MITA.

Sultana, stated that AI must be seen not only as a tool but as a “force multiplier” that aids the Public Service in serving the country more efficiently.

During the press conference, Sultana encouraged those present to mentor younger employees within the public service, noting that they are “digital by birth,” and unafraid of technology.

“To have a digital Government, we must not be satisfied with the status quo. We must leave a legacy because, as a public administration, we are ready to lead even in this field,” he said.

MITA CEO Emanuel Darmanin, spoke of the importance of the collaboration between the public sector and MITA.

Darmanin said that Malta is already achieving very positive results in European indices which shows Malta’s Public Administration as a model of excellence in digitalisation.

News of the new CAO role comes shortly after government announced its plans to bring people closer to AI through a budget measure.

The measure includes free courses, national certification, and practical sessions for parents, students, workers, and the elderly, aiming to help them use AI in their daily lives.