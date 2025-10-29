WATCH | Neville Gafa claims 'hidden hand' working against him: 'I will find out who you are'

Neville Gafa has issued an ominous warning to a “hidden hand” working against him.

Gafa was addressing followers in his car shortly after the office of the Data Protection Commissioner called him regarding a post he made about a Central Bank official.

Earlier this year, Gafa took issue with the Central Bank’s Head of Monetary Policy and Operations and Eurosystem Relations Department for placing candles on the makeshift memorial of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Gafa had published a blog post featuring a photo of Caruana and blasted him for filing a formal complaint with the Data Protection Commissioner’s office.

In a video published days after he resigned as a person of trust within Andy Ellul’s secretariat, Gafa questioned whether action would be taken for videos published showing him removing flowers from the same makeshift memorial on the eighth anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

He further mentioned the fact that after his resignation, he was called into questioning by the police over his clearing of flowers, but was later told not to go to Police HQ.

“I have one message. To that hidden hand that I suspect is behind these actions: be careful, because I will find out who you are,” he warned.

Gafa's resignation on Saturday came hours after he published a blog post titled, “Kids Don't Need New Genders - They Need Parents With Common Sense.” MaltaToday understands that the blog post ruffled many feathers in Labour circles, as party members, and even cabinet members expressed their disgust at Gafa’s writing.

He resigned shortly after the resignation Nisa Laburisti’s executive secretary, Jennifer Tabone, who told MaltaToday that her decision stemmed from an opposition against personal attacks, adding that she "fundamentally disagrees” with the proposed planning reform in its current form.

Gafa had blasted her in one of his blog posts after Nisa Laburisti criticised Ian Borg's decision to nominate Donald Trump, another hero of Gafa's, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

On Tuesday, Tabone published a photo with Prime Minister Robert Abela after a cordial meeting.

Who is Neville Gafa?

Gafa, a die-hard Labour supporter and Joseph Muscat apologist, has been in the news following his return to the Labour government as a customer care coordinator at the Office of the Prime Minister under Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul.

Gafa was formerly in charge of OPM customer care under Joseph Muscat. In Libya, he helped broker an agreement to relay coordinates of migrant boats from the Armed Forces of Malta to the Libyan coastguard.

READ ALSO | Trump, Russia, and the war on woke: Inside the weird world of Neville Gafà

There, Gafa nurtured contacts with sanctioned militia leaders like Libyan warlord Haithem Tajouri, and once faced accusations that he had extorted cash from Libyans to issue them with visas for medical care.