Ġustizzja għal Artna campaigners: ‘Thanks to the public for the support, our fight continues’

Activists who camped outside parliament in protest against the government’s planning bills have thanked the public for their support.

“It has been truly heart-warming to spend four days at Kamp Ġustizzja għal Artna surrounded by solidarity, receiving countless messages of support, witnessing generous acts of encouragement, and engaging in conversations with people from all walks of life. We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who participated in the camp, as well as to all those who supported it in any way,” the activists said.

Ġustizzja għal Artna campaign activists on Monday evening marched from the Valletta law courts towards Parliament Building, protesting against government’s proposed planning reform. They camped outside parliament building from Sunday through to Wednesday.

“We believe our message has been heard loud and clear, particularly following Monday evening’s protest, when thousands of people who love their country stood together to demand the withdrawal of the destructive planning laws. As the camp’s objectives have been achieved, activists will today begin dismantling the site while preparing for the next steps in the Ġustizzja għal Artna campaign,” they said on Wednesday.

The protestors said they remain convinced the proposed laws were designed to serve developers while disempowering ordinary citizens.

“We also take note of the Government’s stated commitment to substantially revise the planning laws and to consult with the organisations before proceeding with the parliamentary process. While we welcome this commitment, we firmly believe that Malta needs a genuine planning reform process built around the wellbeing of the country and its people, not the interests of developers. We have yet to see to what extent, and in what direction, the Government intends to revise the proposed laws,” they said.

They said until the demands are met, the Gustizzja Ghal Artna campaign will continue to work for the full withdrawal of the two bills and the three draft legal notices.

“We once again express our heartfelt thanks for the public’s overwhelming support and invite everyone to remain alert and ready for the next steps in the fight for justice for our land,” they said.