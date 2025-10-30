New app allows people to find over 200 green spaces across Malta and Gozo

A new web app designed to help the public find open and recreational spaces across Malta and Gozo has been launched by the government with hopes of highlighting the importance of green environments for mental wellbeing.

The ParksInMalta webapp, unveiled during a press conference by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela, provides immediate access to information about more than 200 open spaces, gardens and playgrounds throughout the islands.

“This is one of the initiatives closest to my heart. In just a few seconds, you can see where more than 200 recreational spaces, gardens, parks and playgrounds are located with spaces where people can spend their leisure time,” Dalli said.

The digital tool, developed by Project Green, allows users to view the location of recreational areas and discover what types of events are taking place. It also highlights various features of these spaces, including wheelchair-accessible pathways, inclusive play areas, outdoor gyms, public conveniences and picnic zones.

The ministers explained that access to a healthy environment is an important factor in improving mental health, with Abela emphasising that open spaces are necessary and crucial for mental wellbeing.

“Today we are here in a green and open environment. Our aim is to keep on investing in care within our communities, where people can find the help they need just a few steps away from their home,” Abela said.

Dalli also revealed that Budget 2026 is allocating the largest-ever capital vote to the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Public Cleanliness, an allocation of €275 million, representing a 26% increase within two years.

“Governments around us are forced to cut investments, including those in the environmental sector. In contrast, our country has a stronger economy that allows the Maltese government to keep on investing,” she added.

Abela explained that, as announced in the 2026 Budget, the government will continue investing in care and prevention through three centres in Malta that will offer community-based mental health services.

“A strong economy is essential to enable further investment in the health of every one of us. As a government, we are committed to continuing to work to provide the best care for our families and our children,” Abela said.

The public can access the Parks in Malta website at https://parksinmalta.mt