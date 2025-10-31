Malta Women’s Lobby condemns PBS for ‘rewarding misogyny’ with programme hosted by Ricky Caruana

The Malta Women’s Lobby (MWL) has strongly criticised the national broadcaster for what it described as a “failure of editorial responsibility” after Public Broadcasting Services (PBS) gave a platform to media personality Ricky Caruana, who the lobby says has shared “false, mediaeval and blatantly misogynistic” views online.

In a statement on Friday, the MWL said PBS was “rewarding discrimination with money and visibility” by offering Caruana airtime on a public service channel, despite what it called a record of social media posts that ridicule women and trivialise sexual harassment.

“PBS is essentially choosing ignorance and hate over knowledge and integrity, as countless women with expertise and lived experience continue to fight for space in the public arena,” the statement read.

The lobby accused PBS of betraying its public service mandate, saying the state broadcaster has a duty to “inform, educate and reflect the diversity” of Maltese society, not to “satisfy populist and partisan interests.”

It questioned how an individual with “no credentials or training in media or journalism” had been “gifted a public service media platform”, warning that legitimising sexist commentary under the pretext of free speech or impartiality would represent a profound misunderstanding of both concepts.

“Free speech does not imply that all viewpoints are equally well-informed, and impartiality does not entail contrasting prejudice with knowledge,” the MWL said, adding that PBS should act as a counterweight to social division, “not a megaphone for it.”

The organisation urged PBS to urgently review its decision-making process and ensure public funds are not used to promote discriminatory content. “As women, we should not have to finance our own demeaning through public funds,” the statement concluded.