Bridge linking Ta’ Xbiex and Pietà to open this Sunday as part of Msida Creek project

A new bridge connecting Ta’ Xbiex and Pietà will officially open to traffic on Sunday, 2 November.

Spanning 14 metres across the canal, the new bridge forms part of extensive works aimed at improving connectivity in the area while addressing the long-standing flooding problems that have affected the locality for years.

The bridge will also serve as the mouth of a new water channel being constructed to manage stormwater flow more effectively.

The latest phase also includes the introduction of a new dual carriageway, which will allow for the rerouting of existing traffic as works progress to the next stage: the creation of a new 2,200-square-metre public square in front of the parish church.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett said the investment was made possible thanks to a strong economy, adding that the Msida Creek project is designed not only to improve road connectivity but also to enhance residents’ quality of life.

The minister said the project forms part of the government’s broader Budget programme, which aims to link economic growth to long-term infrastructure improvements and social wellbeing.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Steve Ellul said works were being carried out with great care to minimise disruption to residents and motorists.

He explained that the agency had scheduled the most significant diversions and construction work during weekends or overnight, accompanied by clear communication ahead of time to inform the public.