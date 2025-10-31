PN: KM Malta Airlines must be a success story built on professionalism and respect for workers

The Nationalist Party met with the Airline Pilots Association on Friday, telling the group that KM Malta Airlines should become a story of national success based on professionalism, integrity and sustainability.

Opposition Leader Alex Borg spoke with ALPA leadership on the airline’s transition from Air Malta and the challenges faced by pilots during the process.

Borg said the PN believes the success of the national airline must be shared by those who keep it running: its employees.

He praised the pilots’ experience and strong safety record, describing them as “a valuable asset that strengthens public confidence in a company Malta can be proud of.”

The PN leader was briefed by ALPA representatives on what they described as unfair treatment of pilots by the government during the transition to KM Malta Airlines. He said the PN was committed to finding fair and sustainable solutions to ensure all employees are respected and given the opportunity to grow professionally.

“As a government-in-waiting, the Nationalist Party is committed to finding fair and sustainable solutions to ensure that all employees of the national airline are not only respected but also given the opportunity to grow professionally and contribute to the company’s continued success as a true national achievement.”

He added that there can be no true national success without the people who make it possible.

Borg was accompanied at the meeting by tourism spokesperson Mario de Marco and aviation spokesperson Ivan Castillo.