Ombudmsan investigating Transport Malta's refusal to issue banner for Momentum event

The Ombudsman is investigating Transport Malta’s (TM) refusal to allow Momentum to place a street banner.

The party shed light on the issue in October, where they stated that despite submitting all documents, photos and forms, and sending repeated follow-ups, TM gave contradictory instructions, refused to explain its rules, and then stopped replying altogether.

According to Transport Malta, Momentum’s permit request for a public banner promoting an event on animal rights and dignity, held last Saturday, was refused for security reasons.

Momentum has since confirmed that the Office of the Ombudsman is currently investigating the case.

In a statement, Momentum’s Matthew Agius expressed concern over the decision, describing it as “deeply troubling” that a request to display a banner promoting an animal rights event was denied.

“It is deeply concerning that our request for a simple banner promoting a public event on animal rights was refused on vague ‘security grounds’,” Agius said.

“It is strange that we only found out about this when we requested the FOI, and despite presenting alternative sites. We hope that the Ombudsman will help establish clear guidelines to create a fair and transparent system for political advertising in Malta.”

Agius added that current practices allow the government to maintain dominance over public advertising spaces, noting that “numerous billboards displaying budget-related propaganda” are visible across the country.