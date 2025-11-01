PN's Msida local councillors slams transport minister for not meeting with them

The Msida Local Council has claimed that it wasn’t informed of traffic flow changes in the Msida Creek Project area.

In a statement on Saturday, Msida’s PN local councillors accused Transport Minister Chris Bonett of ignoring the locality’s difficulties amid the flyover construction works.

According to the local council, they learned of the traffic changes at the same time as the public, with “no prior consultation or briefing” from the ministry. “This is unacceptable,” the councillors said, adding that “details remain unclear” and there is no guarantee that adequate traffic officers will be present to manage the changes and ensure safety.

In their statement, the councillors described Bonett's behaviour as “deplorable and absolutely unacceptable,” saying that while residents continue to suffer from traffic disruptions and safety concerns, Bonett has not yet met with the local council to discuss their grievances.

The councillors said that despite their repeated requests, the minister has “not found a single hour” to meet with them, even though he has visited Msida twice “to pose for the cameras.”

The local council added that, although the majority of councillors oppose the flyover project, they cooperated with the ministry and Infrastructure Malta throughout the works. “It is regrettable that the same cannot be said about the minister,” they added.

“Even if Msida is not his electoral district, the minister should see for himself the problems being faced by residents and understand the councillors’ concerns regarding the lack of safety and other shortcomings.”

The statement was signed by the PN's representatives in the Msida Local Council.