ADPD's Ralph Cassar suspended by MCAST over sexual harassment allegations

ADPD general secretary Ralph Cassar has denied accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct, following his suspension from MCAST over a relationship with a student.

"I'm denying the accusations and I don't think it's prudent to comment further on details," Cassar told MaltaToday on Sunday. “I hope the board is composed as soon as possible so I can defend myself."

Cassar, who is also a senior lecturer at MCAST and a local councillor in Attard, was suspended a week ago after the college was informed of allegations relating to a relationship with one of his students.

The relationship lasted from December to June with a student in her early 20s. Cassar has acknowledged that he did not inform his superiors at MCAST about the relationship.

An internal investigation is ongoing at MCAST, with Cassar facing accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct, which he strongly denies.

When asked about his role within ADPD, Cassar said he had spoken with party officials and offered to step aside temporarily.

"I offered to step back until things are clarified. I'm being careful not to pressure them. They'll meet today and they'll decide," he said.

Cassar confirmed he will not be attending the party meeting.

In a statement issued on Sunday, ADPD confirmed that party officials had spoken to Cassar to explain his position. The party said that while he is denying the accusations brought against him, he has already offered to suspend himself from his role until the case is resolved.

The party executive will meet with urgency later today to take the necessary decisions.