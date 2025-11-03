Strengthen legal protection for journalists, safeguard them from intimidation - IĠM tells government

The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) has urged the government to strengthen legal protections for journalists, calling for standalone legislation against Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP).

In its submission on the government’s proposed media reforms, presented last Friday following extensive consultations among IĠM council members and the wider journalism community, the institute said Malta must do more to safeguard press freedom and protect journalists from legal intimidation.

The IĠM said that current provisions in Maltese law provide adequate avenues for redress in defamation cases, noting that courts have generally shown restraint when awarding damages. However, it recommended that the judiciary encourage Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) at the start of defamation proceedings to avoid prolonged and costly legal battles.

On SLAPP, the institute called for clear, standalone legislation that would apply to both foreign and local cases. It also proposed the introduction of more dissuasive penalties for those attempting to use such tactics to stifle reporting.

Several of Malta’s major news outlets, including Times of Malta, MaltaToday, Newsbook, The Malta Independent and Content House, have endorsed the IĠM’s recommendations.

The institute expressed support for some of the government’s proposed reforms, including amendments to the Criminal Code that would make attacks on journalists and media workers an aggravated offence. It also called for the protection of journalistic sources and media freedom to be enshrined in the enforceable sections of the Constitution—rather than in the non-binding Chapter 2.

The IĠM further recommended a reform of Malta’s Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, arguing that the current system’s lengthy response timeframes hinder transparency. It urged that statutory deadlines for FOI responses be drastically reduced to ensure timely access to public information.

Beyond legislative change, the institute emphasised the need for tripartite discussions between government, journalists, and media owners to secure the economic sustainability of the press.

It proposed a “Sustainable Media Democracy Support Package” that would include tax incentives, grants, and fair distribution of public advertising to support independent journalism.

“A vibrant, independent media landscape is essential for any democratic country,” the IĠM said, stressing that Malta’s media reforms must reinforce press freedom and accountability to safeguard democracy.